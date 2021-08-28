Officer dragged by vehicle, discharges his weapon, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after an officer was reportedly dragged by a vehicle and discharged his weapon at the suspect Saturday night in Independence Heights.
Police responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Main Street near East 36th Street. HPD said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect began to drag the officer with his vehicle. At some point, the officer discharged his weapon, police said.
HPD said the officer and suspect were taken to a hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available.