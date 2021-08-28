Officer dragged by vehicle, discharges his weapon, HPD says

HPD said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect began to drag the officer with his vehicle.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after an officer was reportedly dragged by a vehicle and discharged his weapon at the suspect Saturday night in Independence Heights.

Police responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of Main Street near East 36th Street. HPD said the officer was conducting a traffic stop when the suspect began to drag the officer with his vehicle. At some point, the officer discharged his weapon, police said.

HPD said the officer and suspect were taken to a hospital.

HPD Commanders, detectives & PIO are headed to an officer involved shooting at 7400 N Main. Prelim info is a suspect drug an officer with his vehicle & the officer discharged his weapon. Both have been transported to the hospital. Further info at the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Y437ErHWrC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2021