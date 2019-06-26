HOUSTON — A Houston police officer is charged with first-degree felony assault in a case from November 2017.

Shane Privette was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury for aggravated assault by a public servant, according to District Attorney Kim Ogg.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo released a statement Wednesday saying Privette was "immediately relieved" of duty pending further investigation and the outcome of the district attorney's case.

Privette is accused of hitting Dewayne Walker in the face with his knee as he arrested Walker in a gas station parking lot on Nov. 14, 2017.

Walker was being charged with manufacturing or delivering less than a gram of a controlled substance at the time.

The district attorney's office civil rights division is prosecuting the case.

