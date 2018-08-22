HOUSTON - A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty after she was arrested twice in three weeks.

Gene Loren Rodriguez, 33, was first arrested on July 29 for Interference with Public Duties. According to court documents, Rodriguez was pulled over by Pasadena police officer for a traffic violation and refused to exit the vehicle. She kicked at the officer and refused to let go of the steering wheel.

On August 16, Rodriguez was arrested again by the Pasadena Police Department for Driving While Intoxicated. A judge set her bond at $500.

The Houston Police Department said Rodriguez has been relieved of duty since July 30.

Rodriguez has been with HPD since December 2007. She was assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.

