HPD: Mother shot after daughter threatened by ex's new girlfriend

The mother was shot twice in the leg and suffered a graze wound to the head. She is expected to recover.

HOUSTON — A mother was shot overnight after walking out of her home in the Sunnyside area.

Houston police say the mother was shot due to an ongoing feud between her daughter and her daughter's ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend.

During an investigation, the daughter told police that she doesn't get along with her ex's new girlfriend and the new girlfriend had been threatening her throughout the day.

Then on Friday night, police say a car pulled up to the mother and daughter's home in the 4200 block of Davenport and the driver started honking.

The mother walked outside to see what was going on and she said she saw two women in the car. The mother started running back to the house and that's when police say someone in the vehicle pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The mother was shot twice in the leg and suffered a graze wound to the head.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is expected to survive.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, but Houston police said they have a good idea of who the shooter may be.

Shooting: 4200 Davenport. Victim shot in drive by, transported to area hospiral. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 19, 2020

Check back for any updates.