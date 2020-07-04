HOUSTON — A 5-year-old boy who was shot last week has died at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The victim was shot on March 31 while standing on the balcony of a second-story apartment in the 8100 block of Richmond.

Police said his relatives were on the balcony making videos when a gunman opened fire from the parking lot. At least five shots were fired.

Police believe the gunman was aiming for someone else, but instead shot the child.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to TCH where he remained in critical condition until he was removed from life support a week later.

RELATED: Child shot by gunman who missed intended target on SW Houston apartment balcony

HPD homicide detectives released names and photos of three women they call “persons of interest” in the case.

They are Shapree Monique Stoneham, 29, Khalisah Smith, 18, and Alexis Moshae Gore, 22.

Anyone with information in this case or on the persons of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Map: Keeping track of Houston-area coronavirus cases

Nurse at DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston has died from COVID-19

Court allows Texas to ban most abortions during virus crisis





