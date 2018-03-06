HOUSTON - Police are looking for a man who they say intentionally ran over and killed a woman early Sunday morning.

The Houston Police Department said the suspect also ran over two men who were with the woman. Both were sent to the hospital for their injuries.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Telephone Road and McHenry St.

Witnesses told police the suspect saw the woman get out of a vehicle with the two men. The suspect intentionally drove his truck towards the woman and men and ran over all three of them, police say.

HPD homicide investigators responding to a scene in 5200 block of Telephone Road. Suspect drove into a small crowd of people before fleeing the scene. One person is dead, others have been transported to area hospitals. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 3, 2018

HPD says the suspect then reversed his truck and drove over the woman again.

According to police, the suspect later drove up the street, made a U-turn and struck the woman a third time.

Witnesses told police that they tried to get the suspect to stop. At one point, the suspect was dragging the woman under his truck.

One of the men injured may have a broken foot, according to HPD. Police are not sure what type of injuries the other male victim has.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a 2002 or 2003 gray Ford F-150. Police believe the suspect may be the ex-boyfriend to the woman.

If you have any information on the suspect please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. You can also call HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

