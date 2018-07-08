HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged hostage situation at a Jack in the Box in southeast Houston Monday.

The Houston Police Department said a family called 911 about their relative being held for ransom at Beltway 8 and Cullen Blvd. The family was told the suspects wanted $4000 for their relative’s return.

When officers got on scene three suspects fled in an SUV with the victim.

The suspects led police on a chase that ended on the 5700 block of Ricky St.

Police took two suspects into custody. The third one was able to get away.

According to police, the victim was not injured.

Police have identified the third suspect and a warrant is expected to be filed.

This is a developing story.

