Authorities say they are looking for a 39-year-old man wanted for punching a child in the head as she tried to keep him from assaulting her mother.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division are asking for the public's help finding Tyrus Fields, accused of the assault and injury Feb. 25 in the 5100 block of Griggs Road.

Police say Fields threatened to kill both the mother and the child before leaving the scene. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with short black hair and both ears pierced.

Police say he frequents south Houston and Pearland areas but could be outside of those areas to avoid police.

There is a related misdemeanor assault warrant against Fields for the attack on the child's mother, police say.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.



