Houston police looking for 55-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking the public for help in locating Jesus Arzola, age 55.

He is wanted for the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, according to Houston Crime Stoppers.

It was June 18, 2019 when police were given a report of sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the 6000 block of West Sunforest Drive in northwest Houston, west of Acres Homes.

During the investigation, the child victim "made an outcry of sexual abuse." Detectives learned the suspect sexually abused the victim.

Arzola is described as a Hispanic male, approximately five feet, seven inches tall. He weighs about 155 pounds and has brown eyes and black with gray hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



