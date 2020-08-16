Houston police looking for 3 men believed to be involved in deadly shooting outside bar

The shooting happened after two groups of friends got into an altercation inside of the bar on Fulton Street in Houston's northside.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is looking for three men believed to be involved in a deadly shooting outside a bar in Houston's northside.

Police said these men may have information on what led to the shooting and could help police figure out who killed 44-year-old Christopher Rizo.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday at about 9:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Fulton Street.

Police said Rizo and his friends got into an altercation with a motorcycle group inside of the bar that led to the bar's parking lot.

At some point, shots were fired and Rizo and at least one other person was shot.

Rizo was pronounced dead on scene. The other person injured ran away before police showed up.

Houston police are asking anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of these men to please call the homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

