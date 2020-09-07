Call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for two women charged in the assault of another woman on the northwest side back in May.

The suspects, 23-year-old Akeira Keivone Baptiste and 26-year-old Akira Shavone Banks are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

They’re accused in the attack of Carolyn Baker, 31, at 10254 Tangiers Street at about 11 p.m. on May 20.

Police stated the victim was sitting in her car outside her home when multiple vehicles surrounded her. At least two people, who she had a history with, assaulted her. One of the suspects stabbed her.

Baker was able to flee to her mother’s home for help.

The suspects fled however and are still wanted by police. A warrant was issued for their arrest on July 2.

Police on Thursday released mugshots from prior arrests.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of suspects Baptiste and Banks is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.