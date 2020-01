HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Midtown Monday afternoon.

Preliminary information is a man shot at a Houston Police Department officer in the 2200 block of Fannin Street. The officer returned fire, possibly hitting the man.

Police did not say if the suspect was in custody.

There’s no word on the officer’s condition.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM