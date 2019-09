HOUSTON — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run incident in Houston's Greater East End.

The scene happened at about 5:55 a.m. in the 400 block of North Wayside near Clinton Drive.

Police have no description on the vehicle or driver at this time.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Please avoid the area and check back for updates.

