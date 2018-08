HOUSTON – A man was shot to death during a home invasion on the north side Wednesday night, according to Houston Police.

Officers responded to 400 East Delz for a homicide, the police department said.

A man was shot during a home invasion and carjacking, according to police.

Four people left in the victim's white Dodge Ram, police said.

This is a developing story.

