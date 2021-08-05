HPD: Deputy shot at by man leaving Willowbrook-area restaurant

The deputy was working an extra job when he says he caught a man trying to steal alcohol

HOUSTON — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy working an extra job at a restaurant was shot at early Saturday morning by a suspected intoxicated man, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened at about 1:35 a.m. at the EJ at El Capitan Seafood and Mexican Grill located in the 17500 block of Tomball Parkway.

According to the Houston Police Department, who is investigating this case, the deputy noticed the man was trying to walk out of the restaurant with alcohol.

The deputy was able to stop the man before he left, but police said he got angry and when he got into his truck and saw the deputy outside he pulled out a gun and fired at the deputy multiple times.

The deputy drew his gun and shot back.

Nobody was injured, but the suspect was able to get away.

Police have no identification details on the suspected shooter but said he was driving a white pickup truck. Police do not have a make or model of the truck.

Police believe the man was intoxicated when he shot at the deputy.

If you have any information on the suspect or this scene, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

