Houston police find car stolen in deadly carjacking, still searching for suspects

HOUSTON — Houston police said they were searching for two men who shot and killed a 67-year-old woman Tuesday morning in a carjacking outside an apartment complex in the Memorial area.

On Wednesday, police said they found the stolen car abandoned in an empty business garage on Bissonnet near South Kirkwood. They also released new Ring doorbell video of who they believe to be the two suspects.

Police said the carjacking happened just before 8 a.m. on Yorkchester Drive -- near the intersection of North Wilcrest and I-10. The complex is across the street from Spring Branch ISD’s Westchester Academy for International Studies.

Investigators said the woman was found dead in the parking lot of the complex. She had been shot once. Detectives said she lived at the complex.

2ND UPDATE: Officers have located the female victim's vehicle abandoned in an empty business garage at 11996 Bissonnet St.



These are the 2 WANTED male suspects. 1 appears to be wearing a Champion hoodie.



Tips: HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU for a reward.

On Tuesday, witnesses told police that they saw the woman get shot in her car and then thrown out of the vehicle. The shooters then got into her SUV and ran her over as they sped away, witnesses said.

Witnesses took videos of the SUV leaving the scene. One neighbor said it was a chaotic scene.

"I started hollering at all the moms coming in from bringing their kids: 'Get out of the way, they just killed somebody,'" Shannon Ogg said.

Neighbors also said police responded to some sort of family disagreement at the victim's apartment last weekend. So far, it's unclear if the incidents were connected.

The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).