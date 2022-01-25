HPD: Man accused of stabbing police K-9 on the run again following chase near Memorial Park

HOUSTON — The man accused of stabbing a police K-9 is on the run again Tuesday less than two days after he bonded out of jail.
Houston police said Ryan Mitchell Smith, 26, ran from a traffic stop around 12:30 a.m., leading officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck before crashing and running off near Memorial Park.
Police said they found a loaded gun in the truck. He is also possibly tied to another crime.
Smith is accused of stabbing police K-9 Nate during an arrest on Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Bass Street. Smith was accused of carjacking and theft.
Police said Nate was transported to an animal hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injures. Nate has two years of service with HPD’s Tactical Operations Division.
Monday night, police announced that Nate is out of the animal hospital and recovering at home.