Police searching for suspect who assaulted man at south Houston gas station

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a suspect who punched a man in the face at a south Houston gas station and stole his cell phone.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect attacking the man at a gas pump after police said the suspect asked if he could borrow the man’s phone.
Cameras at the Diamond Food Mart, located in the 5700 block of Telephone Road, show the man walking inside the store before the suspect punched him, knocking him to the ground.
Police said the suspect grabbed the man’s phone and left in a white Honda SUV.
The attack happened March 10 around 4:25 p.m.
The suspect is said to be a Hispanic man between 20-30 years old with black hair. He’s between 5-feet 10-inches and 6-feet tall. He’s around 200-220 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and navy shorts.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Anonymous tips can be made here or by calling 713-222-TIPS.
