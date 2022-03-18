Two HPD officers 'banged up' after separate crashes near Galleria, police say

In one of the incidents, an officer and a wrecker driver were injured when they were struck by a car exiting near Richmond, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police officers were involved in two separate crashes near the Galleria area early Friday morning.

Police said the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. on the West Loop north of the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators said an officer was responding to a car crash when a driver rear-ended the officer’s patrol car. They believe the driver was under the influence.

A little more than an hour later, just after 3 a.m., another crash happened at Post Oak and Hidalgo.

Police said this turned into three separate crashes in one area because a car lost control coming off the West Loop heading south at the Richmond Avenue exit.

Police said, while an HPD officer was outside of his vehicle working two different crashes, that car struck him and a wrecker driver who was on the scene.

According to police, both were injured and were taken to the hospital.

There was no word on their conditions, but a commander at the scene said both officers involved were expected to survive.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the wrecker driver.

