HPD patrol unit crashes into parked truck during brief chase, police say

The officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Houston police officers were involved in a crash after losing control of their patrol unit during a chase and hitting a parked pickup truck early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 2 a.m. on Sherman near S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive in the Greater East End.

Houston police said the officers began a chase with a stolen vehicle when they lost control of the patrol unit and crashed into the truck.

The driver in the stolen vehicle, described as a blue Lexus sedan, was able to escape, police said.