Crime

HPD patrol unit crashes into parked truck during brief chase, police say

The officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police said.

HOUSTON — Houston police officers were involved in a crash after losing control of their patrol unit during a chase and hitting a parked pickup truck early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 2 a.m. on Sherman near S. Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive in the Greater East End.

Houston police said the officers began a chase with a stolen vehicle when they lost control of the patrol unit and crashed into the truck.

The driver in the stolen vehicle, described as a blue Lexus sedan, was able to escape, police said.

