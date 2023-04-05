HPD: Driver opens fire on police during high-speed chase on North Freeway

Police said they heard a gunshot when they approached got out of their patrol unit and found the driver dead in his vehicle.

This started when the FBI was conducting a drug operation around 10 p.m. near the North Freeway and Richey Road when Houston police noticed a car drive off.

Houston police said when officers tried to pull the car over, the driver kept speeding away, leading them on a high-speed police chase.

The driver then opened fire at police, who then threw down strips on the ground to deflate his tires, police said.

When the man finally stopped his vehicle on North Shepherd near just north of West 43rd Street, this is what investigators say happened next.

“As our officers were exiting the vehicle they heard a gunshot,” HPD Assistant Chief Bashir said. “They gave the suspect verbal commands, and they did not get a response back.”

Police said the suspect died at the scene. The driver is described as a man in his later 20s or early 30s.