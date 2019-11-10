HOUSTON — Houston police say a stolen Cadillac Escalade led to a chase that ended at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

A man reported his Escalade was stolen from a gas station at the South Loop 610 and Broadway area just after noon, police said.

Fifteen minutes later, Houston police officers spotted the stolen vehicle a few miles from the theft scene.

When the officers tried to pull the suspect over, he sped off, and police chased him.

Police said the officers were able to take the theft suspect into custody just before 1 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Loop South.

