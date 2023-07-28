HPD: At least 1 person flown to hospital after chase ends in crash

Humble police are taking the lead on the investigation. HPD will also do an internal investigation to review their procedure for their secondary role in the chase.

HOUSTON — One person was taken by Life Flight to a hospital after a police chase ended in a crash in northwest Houston early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Rankin Road and Ella Boulevard.

HPD received an alert from Humble police of a chase that started in their jurisdiction. HPD assisted as the chase crossed into city limits.

As the car they were chasing entered the intersection of Rankin and Ella, running the red light, it crashed into the innocent driver who was heading east, police said. There were three people in that car.

All three were taken to the hospital with one of them being flown by Life Flight in critical condition.

There were two people in the other vehicle involved. HPD Assist. Chief Ernest Garcia said one of them faces an aggravated assault, serious bodily injury charge stemming from the crash.

Humble police are taking the lead on the investigation. HPD will also do an internal investigation to review their procedure for their secondary role in the chase, Garcia said.