HPD: Innocent driver injured after chase ends in fiery crash on Highway 6

HOUSTON — A high-speed chase sent an innocent driver to the hospital following a fiery crash on Highway 6 early Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police said just before 1 a.m. the officers initiated a traffic stop after they noticed an Infinity driving with license plates that didn’t match the vehicle. The driver pulled over at first but then took off.

Police officers started chasing the vehicle, but at the intersection of Beechnut and Highway 6, the patrol unit crashed into a civilian vehicle.

The driver is now in critical condition but is expected to survive after being airlifted to the hospital. One of the two HPD officers involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital.

“The police car was on fire. What happened was, miraculously, the police got out of the car and went over to try and help the other car,” Seth Arrizola, a witness, said.

The driver HPD was chasing got away.