HOUSTON — A police chase ended Friday on the north side with two arrests.

Officers said the car they were after had a stolen license plate and was riddled with bullet holes.

They tried to pull the driver over near Shepherd and Tidwell, but the chase continued all the way to Airline near West Road.

Officers thought the suspects tossed a gun from the car, but they said it turned out to be a Red Bull can of cocaine.

Two people were arrested. Police are still looking for a third suspect.

