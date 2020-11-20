2 HPD officers involved in crash during car chase in north Houston

The HPD officers were not seriously injured in the crash.

HOUSTON — Two Houston Police Department officers were involved in a crash overnight Friday during a car chase in north Houston.

Crash scene investigators with HPD said the officers were traveling south on Greens Crossing, attempting to catch up to the chase, when the driver lost control of the patrol unit and went through a fence.

Both officers inside of the vehicle are OK. Neither suffered any serious injuries.

Investigators believe the cause of the crash is operator error, but the scene is still being reviewed.

As far as the chase, it's unclear why officers were pursuing the vehicle.

The chase ended when the vehicle crashed near Northville Street and Ella Boulevard.

Police said multiple people got out of the vehicle after the crash and started running. At least one person inside of that vehicle has been taken into custody.