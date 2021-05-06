Houston police searching for 5 suspects accused of robbing, assaulting man at Gulfton convenience store

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for five suspects accused of robbing and assaulting a man at a convenience store in the Gulfton area.
The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. April 15 at a store in the 5400 bock of Chimney Rock Road. The man told police he was walking out of the store after buying lottery tickets when one suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it to his head while another suspect hit him in the head with a brick.
The victim told police both suspects demanded his wallet while he was being assaulted. He said he struggled with the suspect who hit him with the brick before the suspect shot at the victim, narrowly missing him.
The victim then ran away as the suspects sped off in a white Honda Accord. Police determined the Accord was stolen on April 14 in the 1500 block of Eldridge and was found again on April 20 – abandoned and heavily damaged – in the 21000 block of Provincial Boulevard in Katy. When officers found the car, they also discovered electronics they say were likely also stolen.
Police describe the suspects as follow:
Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 15 to 21 years old, 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, gray hoodie and blue jeans
Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 15 to 21 years old, 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, black hoodie and blue jeans
Suspect #3: Hispanic male, gray hoodie and black pants
Suspect #4: Hispanic or white female, black long sleeve shirt and black shorts
Suspect #5: Hispanic or white female, black shirt and black pants
Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).