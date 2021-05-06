Houston police searching for 5 suspects accused of robbing, assaulting man at Gulfton convenience store

The man told police he was walking out of the store when one suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it to his head while another suspect hit his head with a brick.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for five suspects accused of robbing and assaulting a man at a convenience store in the Gulfton area.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. April 15 at a store in the 5400 bock of Chimney Rock Road. The man told police he was walking out of the store after buying lottery tickets when one suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it to his head while another suspect hit him in the head with a brick.

The victim told police both suspects demanded his wallet while he was being assaulted. He said he struggled with the suspect who hit him with the brick before the suspect shot at the victim, narrowly missing him.

The victim then ran away as the suspects sped off in a white Honda Accord. Police determined the Accord was stolen on April 14 in the 1500 block of Eldridge and was found again on April 20 – abandoned and heavily damaged – in the 21000 block of Provincial Boulevard in Katy. When officers found the car, they also discovered electronics they say were likely also stolen.

Armed suspects brutally assault victim and then steal his wallet as he leaves a convenience store at the 5400 block of Chimney Rock on April 15. Suspects then flee the location in a stolen vehicle. Recognize them? Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. See full story->https://t.co/yyTSGorpkx pic.twitter.com/hP58EGia5p — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) May 5, 2021

Police describe the suspects as follow:

Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 15 to 21 years old, 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, gray hoodie and blue jeans

Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 15 to 21 years old, 5-foot-6, 110 pounds, black hoodie and blue jeans

Suspect #3: Hispanic male, gray hoodie and black pants

Suspect #4: Hispanic or white female, black long sleeve shirt and black shorts

Suspect #5: Hispanic or white female, black shirt and black pants