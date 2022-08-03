x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

HPD: 14-year-old girl in stable condition after shooting in west Houston

Police said the girl was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

HOUSTON — A 14-year-old girl is in stable condition after she was shot in west Houston Tuesday night, police said.

Houston police said someone fired a gun from a car and bullets hit at least two apartments. The 14-year-old girl was struck inside one of the apartments. They said the girl was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The incident took place at around 9 p.m. at 10100 Westview Drive in west Houston. An investigation is underway.

This is all the information currently available. This story will be updated as we find out more.

Here's the update that was provided at the scene:

Related Articles

In Other News

HPD: 14-year-old girl in stable condition after shooting in west Houston