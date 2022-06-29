$15K reward offered for information on suspect in apparent road rage shooting of Houston pastor

Community leaders, the Houston Police Department and local pastors came together on Wednesday in a call for justice.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $15,000 reward for information on the suspect accused of killing a Houston pastor in an apparent road rage shooting.

Houston police say the suspect was driving a 2008-2010 Honda Accord.

Editor's note: The above video is from KHOU 11's related coverage of this story.

On Friday, Houston Pastor Ronald Mouton Sr., 58, was shot and killed in what appears to have been a road rage shooting on the Gulf Freeway between Wayside and Griggs.

Community leaders, the Houston Police Department and local pastors came together on Wednesday in a call for justice. They're asking the public for help to find the person responsible for the shooting.

"We are here to call for swift justice. We want the perpetrator connected to this crime off the streets of Harris County as soon as possible," said Bishop James Dixon

Surveilllance photos of suspect’s vehicle, a black 2008-2010 Honda Accord driven by a black male. The suspect is wanted in the fatal shooting of Pastor Ronald Mouton (pictured).



Call HPD Homicide or anonymous tip @CrimeStopHOU. Reward is more than $15K for info on suspect’s ID. https://t.co/AGLPgHTNaQ pic.twitter.com/Pe459XlkVs — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 29, 2022

The meeting was held in Mouton's church. It was a packed house, full of NAACP members, local politicians, police and members of Mouton's family.

"We are mixed with hurt and anger that’s what this family is hurt and anger," said Mouton's twin brother, Roland.

Police gave some updated details at the meeting. They said the shooting happened before 5 p.m. on Friday and believe the incident started on South Wayside. A person in a Black Honda Accord exchanged words with Mouton before firing shots into his car, according to police.

His family is calling on whoever is responsible for the shooting to turn themself in.

Investigators are still working through all the surveillance evidence, but if you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Community members are holding a march against violence on Sunday in Mouton's honor. The march will start at 5 p.m. at the Palm Center, located at 5110 Griggs Road.