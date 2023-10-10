The victim told police that Robert L. Carter began sexually assaulting her when she was 7 years old and impregnated her when she was 16. A DNA test will now be done.

HOUSTON — (WARNING: This story contains graphic details that many may find disturbing)

A Houston pastor accused of raping a family member hundreds of times beginning when she was just 7 years old faced a judge Tuesday.

Robert L. Carter, 39, is charged with continuous sexual assault of a child.

According to court documents, the attacks started when the victim was a little girl. She told police that Carter would tell her, "If you do this for me, I'll give you candy."

"Too often people in positions of power abuse and take advantage of people that trust them. I look forward to allowing the complainant's voice to be heard," the prosecutor told us in a statement.

'I'm going to make your life a living hell'

The victim told investigators that Carter would go into her room nightly, force her to perform sex acts and warn her not to tell anyone.

"No one will believe you, and if you do tell, I'll tell them that you came to me and did this," Carter allegedly told her.

Court records say the assaults escalated and she was raped at least 600 times.

The assaults happened at the family's homes in Sugar Land, Humble and later Sunnyside and several times at churches where Carter worked, investigators said. The girl said he'd sometimes park behind a grocery store and assault her before he'd take her to school. He'd also show her pornography on his phone, she said.

When the victim was 16 years old, she secretly had Carter’s baby, according to court documents. She gave birth in a closet, and Carter took the baby to a firehouse and left it. She said she kept her pregnancy a secret by wearing baggy clothes. We learned in court Tuesday that the baby has since been adopted and a DNA test will be done to determine of Carter is the father.

According to court documents, when the victim tried to say "no," Carter threatened her, "If you don't do this, I promise you're going to regret it and I'm going to make your life a living hell."

Court documents said some of the assaults happened when Carter was an employee at Greater Bible Way Church. He is currently listed online as senior pastor of Sanctuary Church of Jesus Christ in downtown Houston. Carter has also worked in hospice care for decades.

Carter's bond set

The judge agreed with the prosecutor's request to keep Carter's bond at $200,000. If he bonds out, the judge ordered him to stay away from schools, parks and any place where children might be.

"Does it also prohibit me from going to church?" Carter asked the judge who said it does.

Carter also has a 14-year-old son but he will only be allowed to see him during supervised visits.