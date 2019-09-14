HOUSTON — The Houston police officer shot three times by a robbery suspect Thursday is already up and walking after undergoing a five-hour surgery.

Houston Police Officer’s Union President Joe Gamaldi posted the good news on Twitter Saturday morning and called the 29-year-old officer a walking miracle.

“Our officer's resilience/strength is absolutely incredible,” said Gamaldi.

The officer is recovering from three gunshot wounds to the chest after being shot during a struggle with the robbery suspect. Police said the suspect shot the officer with his own gun.

The officer’s partner heard him scream, confronted the suspect and shot and killed him.

The shooting started Thursday night after a violent crime spree involving four suspects.

As of Friday morning, two out of the three remaining suspects are in custody. The third remains on the loose.

“One thing that we know about this city, is that people care about the safety of their neighbors, they care about the safety of strangers, and safety of their police officers. So, we’re going to get you, so you might as well come out now, and turn yourself in," Chief Acevedo said.

The wounded officer is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

