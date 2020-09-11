Watch live: Police chief, mayor on fatal shooting of HPD sergeant

The officer stumbled into the Taj Inn & Suites to get help but he died in the lobby.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was shot and killed near a motel in north Houston, according to HPD.

The unidentified sergeant stumbled into the Taj Inn & Suites to get help but he died in the lobby.

Police say the officer was inside a black Kia when someone fired several shots into the vehicle.

Witnesses told police the gunman was across the street. They originally said he left in a Mercedes but now police say someone picked him up in a black pickup.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, around 5'10 to 6'1 with a thin build. He has tattoos on both arms and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of I-45 North near Stuebner Airline and West Canino Road.

HPD homicide detectives are on the scene interviewing witnesses and looking for evidence.

It's not clear if the victim was on-duty or off or if he was in uniform.

Police Chief Art Acevedo is expected to hold a news conference soon, which you can watch here, on our YouTube page or on our Facebook and Twitter.

Traffic in the outbound lanes and feeder road is backed up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

This is the second fatal shooting of a Houston police officer in less than three weeks and the fourth this year.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of HPD, was shot and killed in the line of duty when he w as responding to a domestic disturbance call on Oct. 20. He was two weeks away from retirement.

Officer Courtney Wheeler was also shot but he survived.

HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel "DJ" Bruce was also shot and killed while investigating a string of arsons in the Greater Heights area.