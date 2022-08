The driver who crashed into the officer was detained at the scene, police said.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer was rushed to a local hospital after his patrol car was rear-ended by another driver early Thursday, police said

This happened at about 5 a.m. on South Post Oak just south of Highway 90 in southwest Houston.

Police said they detained the driver of the vehicle who rear-ended the officer’s vehicle.

Police said the officer’s injuries were serious but he was expected to be OK.