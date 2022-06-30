Manhunt underway for alleged gunman who shot his ex-girlfriend, killed her friend, Harris County deputies say

Deputies are now searching for the alleged gunman who forced his way into the apartment before opening fire on the two women.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A manhunt is underway after deputies say a man shot his ex-girlfriend and killed her friend after forcing his way into an apartment Wednesday night.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said the ex-girlfriend, identified as Lioneicia Malveaux, is in critical condition while her friend, Brittani Simmons, did not survive.

Deputies are now searching for the alleged gunman identified as Kentrell Brumfield.

This happened at about 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on Hollow Tree Lane in north Harris County.

Court documents show Brumfield was out on bond for a domestic violence case, where he attacked his ex-girlfriend at the same apartment complex earlier this month.

Neighbors reported a lot of screaming and yelling before shots were fired Wednesday night at the complex, investigators said. Deputies arrived at the scene and said they found the two women with multiple gunshots.

Both Malveaux and Simmons were rushed to the hospital, but Simmons was later pronounced dead, investigators said.

“The deceased individual was a friend of a female who lived at the location. She was just there having dinner with the other female, and she didn’t appear to be related to the incident in anyway,” Sgt. J. Brown, with HCSO Homicide, said.

The suspect in this case faces a murder and aggravated assault charge, investigators said. He also has prior aggravated robbery and assault charges.

Anyone with information regarding Brumfield's location is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Resources for victims of domestic or family violence

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24-hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.