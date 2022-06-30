Chase ends with suspect's car in the water off Highway 90 in Pecan Grove, Rosenberg police say

PECAN GROVE, Texas — A police chase on Highway 90 ended with a suspect vehicle going into the water in the Pecan Grove area Thursday morning, according to Rosenberg police.
This started at about 5 a.m. and ended on Pitts Road just past FM 359.
Rosenberg police said there was a police chase that ended with a suspect driving off Highway 90, crashing through a fence and falling into the Brazos River.
The suspect was to able get out of the partially submerged vehicle and ran into a nearby field, police said.
Police and deputies have set up a perimeter and are actively searching for the suspect. Law enforcement have a helicopter on site helping with the search.
A description of the suspect has not been released.
Check back for updates on this developing story.