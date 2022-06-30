Chase ends with suspect's car in the water off Highway 90 in Pecan Grove, Rosenberg police say

Police, Fort Bend County deputies and a chopper are searching for the suspect who may have been driving a stolen vehicle.

PECAN GROVE, Texas — A police chase on Highway 90 ended with a suspect vehicle going into the water in the Pecan Grove area Thursday morning, according to Rosenberg police.

This started at about 5 a.m. and ended on Pitts Road just past FM 359.

Rosenberg police said there was a police chase that ended with a suspect driving off Highway 90, crashing through a fence and falling into the Brazos River.

The suspect was to able get out of the partially submerged vehicle and ran into a nearby field, police said.

Police and deputies have set up a perimeter and are actively searching for the suspect. Law enforcement have a helicopter on site helping with the search.

A description of the suspect has not been released.

HAPPENING NOW: Working to confirm these details w/ @RosenbergPolice — but we’re hearing there was a police chase w/ a suspect around 5 this morning — that ended w/ suspect driving off Hwy 90 near Pitts Rd, crashing through a fence & into this field & into a body of water. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/WcLIhw5Ibt — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) June 30, 2022

