Man airlifted in critical condition after shooting in NW Harris County, sheriff says

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. Monday near an apartment complex in the Champions Park area.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in critical condition following a shooting near a northwest Harris County apartment complex, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened Monday morning in the 13300 block of Cutten Road, near FM 1960.

Gonzalez tweeted that Harris County Precinct 4 was responding to the shooting call and that the victim is being taken by Life Flight to a local hospital.

Officials did not say how many gunshot wounds the victim sustained or if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.