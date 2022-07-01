Recognize him? Suspect involved in three separate shootings, two carjackings in one night

Police describe the suspect as a male in his late 20s to early 30s, with a slim build, wearing eyeglasses and a beanie.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man who is accused of being involved in three separate shooting incidents over the weekend.

Surveillance photos of the suspect were released late Friday morning.

Investigators said this all started early Saturday, June 25, at 2 a.m. at Telephone Road and Bellfort Street. At that time, Acner Baz, 34, was stopped at a traffic light when the suspect approached him demanded his vehicle.

Police said the suspect shot into the vehicle. Baz jumped out of his vehicle and ran away. As he ran away, the suspect fired more shots at him before driving away in his vehicle.

Baz sustained a cut along the bottom of his left ear, police said.

Left than a half hour later, the suspect left the stolen vehicle at a gas station at 801 North Loop and walked to nearby restaurant at 905 North Loop West service road.

About 2:40 a.m., Jennifer Heath Espeseth, 49, told police she was in her car in the drive-thru when the suspect approached her and requested money. When she refused, he tried to open her door, but failed. The suspect then fired into the car, wounding Espeseth in the hand.

As she drove off, the suspect opened fire on her car again, police said.

Then at about 2:45 a.m., the suspect walked back to the gas station, approached two males at a pump and demanded keys to their vehicle, police said. The two men compiled and ran away.

Police said that is when the suspect shot at the men and hit Wilmer Tomas Paguada, 53, in his leg.

The suspect drove away in the victim’s vehicle, which was eventually found a short time later, police said.