HPD: Nearly 50 people arrested in Houston, accused of illegal gunfire, drunk driving

A 12-year-old girl suffered a graze wound by a stray bullet due to celebratory gunfire, Chief Troy Finner said in a statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It was a busy night for Houston police after nearly 50 people were arrested for either illegal gunfire or drunk driving, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

"Our officers arrested 5 suspects for illegally discharging firearms in the city limits and took into custody another 43 suspects for drunk driving," Chief Finner said in a statement posted to Twitter.

A 12-year-old was injured by a stray bullet due to celebratory gunfire, according to Finner. This happened at about 12:30 a.m. at the Bellfort Village Apartments on Bellfort Boulevard near Sandpiper Drive in southwest Houston.

She was rushed to the hospital, but is expected to be OK, Finner said.

Anyone with information on that shooting is asked to call Houston police at 713-308-8800 or submit a tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

"The child and her family deserve justice," Finner said.

Despite the warnings from local law enforcement, celebratory gunfire could be heard in some areas across Houston as people rang in the New Year Saturday night.

The sound of celebratory gunfire was caught on camera in Houston’s east end, known as EaDo, near Texas Avenue and Emancipation.

Then while covering a deadly stabbing in southeast Houston, KHOU 11’s overnight crew captured celebratory gunfire in a neighborhood off the Gulf Freeway and Astoria Boulevard.