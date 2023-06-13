New video shows what happened moments after man allegedly shot, killed his neighbor in SE Houston

The bad blood between the neighbors apparently goes back about a decade, and according to the Hernandez family, they don't know why.

HOUSTON — A new video surfaced Tuesday, showing part of the history of bad blood between neighbors that culminated in a deadly shooting last weekend.

Houston police said Frankie Luke Vernagallo shot his neighbor in the chest during an argument. Vernagallo, 79, was arrested and charged with murder. Law enforcement officials said he was a local deputy about 20 years ago. His bond was set at $200,000. If he makes bail, Vernagallo must abide by an exclusionary zone to stay away from the Hernandez family -- meaning he won't be able to return to his own home.

Vernagallo's next court date was set for August. It will be his initial arraignment. Vernagallo's defense attorney, Kathryn Kahle, said her client will plead not guilty. She said there's a lot more to the story.

Family members identified the man who was killed as 39-year-old Jaime Leonel Hernandez.

The shooting

Investigators said Hernandez was shot in his chest at a home on Kirkglen Drive just before 11 a.m. Sunday. Police said they got several calls about the shooting, including one from Vernagallo, who police said pulled the trigger.

"One of the neighbors shot the other neighbor, and unfortunately, the neighbor that was shot is deceased," Houston Police Department Lt. Jose Rosas said.

The victim's brother, Alberto Hernandez, said there is a long history between their family and Vernagallo. He said his brother was trying to get his dog out of Vernagallo's backyard when he was shot.

"You know, it's not the right way to react to any situation, you know, aggressive and having a gun and just shooting someone for wanting to get their dog," Alberto Hernandez said. "We're trying to keep it together for my mom. She's the one that's suffering the most."

Jaime Hernandez's family shared a video that was taken immediately after the shooting. Jaime is on the ground and Vernagallo appears to holster his pistol and yell, "Call the police."

The history

The bad blood between the neighbors apparently goes back about a decade, and according to the Hernandez family, they don't know why.

The Hernandez family claims that there were 401 calls for service to their address on Kirkglen in 2014. Alberto Hernandez also said Vernagallo threatened his family on multiple occasions. Neighbors said they've seen police cars at the houses several times over the years.

The Hernandez family believes there's more to it than just another shooting.

"I think it's a hate crime. He hates my brother. He hates my family. He hates my other brother. He just hates them. There's a lot of hate," Patricia Hernandez said.

The Hernandez family also shared a video of another incident. In that video, both sides confronted each other. The cursing match included shoving.