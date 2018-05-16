A Houston singer known for a song he wrote after Hurricane Harvey is now needing a little help himself after his car and the thousands of dollars worth of music equipment inside were stolen from right in front of his Montrose home.

He then found out his friend’s brand new Ford F-250 was taken the very same night.

It was his very first show up in Nashville, an aspiring musician’s dream come true. Max Flinn was in "Music City," when he got the bad news from back home.

“It’s my girlfriend saying your car is missing," Flinn said.

It was there that night, and gone the next morning; his Chevy Tahoe stolen right outside his front door with everything inside.

“PA speakers and a huge case full of miscellaneous items for my music career," Flinn said.

While looking for a way to replace what he lost, Flinn found a friend who just happened to have the same story.

“When I walked outside, I realized there was no car in the driveway," Scott Anderson Jr. said.

Anderson only had his 2017 Ford F-250 for three months when it was taken the very same night. He doesn’t know how, but he says the officer who came out to do the report had an idea.

“He thinks they stole my identity from my FOB," Anderson said. "He says that there’s a guy that goes to the front door and he shoots a signal to the guy that’s stealing the truck, sends the signal through Wifi or wireless to the truck, and it opens the door.”

Houston PD Sgt. Tracy Hicks with the department's auto theft division said cars are a lot harder to steal nowadays than they were in the past.

Sgt. Hicks said while cars are getting smarter, so are the thieves, and sometimes all they need is the VIN number.

"With this VIN number, they say 'Hey I need you to get me a key for this car,'" Sgt. Hicks said.

Still though, he says there are thousands of ways for thieves to rig your ride, and even with new technology, the best protection, he says, is old school.

“Good alarms, steering wheel locks, making your car less desirable," Sgt. Hicks said.

But for these friends, it’s advice they never thought they’d need.

“Trying to help people that this doesn’t happen to them, cause it’s been a pain," Anderson said.

“It’s very violating, you know, it’s tough to really stomach that someone would just come in and take your stuff," Flinn said.

Anderson also had several thousand dollars worth of equipment in his truck that was taken, but luckily, his renters insurance is covering that.

Flinn has started a GoFundMe and says friends are helping him try to replace the equipment he lost.

But neither have much hope of getting their trucks back.

SEE ALSO: Houston country singer debuts song for Hurricane Harvey

© 2018 KHOU