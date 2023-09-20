Murder suspect shot by deputies near SE Houston park, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a shootout erupted when deputies found a murder suspect near Riverside Park.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A murder suspect was shot Wednesday near a park in southeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the shooting happened on Calumet Street just off the South Freeway. The shooting appears to have happened at Riverside Park, which is between the Museum District and the Third Ward.

Crime scene tape was seen blocking off a portion of the park and crime scene markers were seen on a bike path the circles the park.

When Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies found the suspect, who was wanted for murder, shots were exchanged, Gonzalez said.

The suspect went "down," but no one else was injured, according to Gonzalez.

