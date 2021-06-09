Suspect in murders of four family members kills himself as officers close in to arrest him, Houston police say

Police had been searching for the suspect since Sunday when the bodies of his stepfather, mother and two siblings were found inside their burning home.

HOUSTON — Houston police say the suspect in the murders of four family members took his own life Thursday morning as officers closed in to arrest him.

The man shot himself in the head as officers approached his pickup in the Gulfton area Thursday morning, according to HPD.

The name of the 23-year-old man hasn't been released.

The victims were later identified as Jairo Escaño, his wife Elvira and their children, 13-year-old Isabel and 10-year-old Jairo Jr.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the parents and their son died from gunshot wounds to the head. The cause of death was not listed for Isabel.

Firefighters found the victims after responding to a house fire near Bissonnet and Fondren.

Police Chief Troy Finner said the fire was probably set to destroy evidence.

"I’m angry when anybody loses their life in our city to violence but especially angry when it’s small kids. They hadn’t even lived their lives and it’s not fair," Finner said at the scene on Sunday. "It’s just really sad. It’s Sunday morning on a holiday weekend. I want people to pray for the family."

BREAKING: @houstonpolice say the suspect wanted for the murders of 4 people found shot inside their home on Imogene Street on Sunday is dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound. #khou @KHOU pic.twitter.com/xNe4hM0Lxr — David González (@DavidGonzKHOU) September 9, 2021