HPD: 35% increase in murders in 2021 compared to 2020

While homicide numbers are rising within Houston city limits, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it has investigated fewer murders this year than last year.

HOUSTON — Does it seem like there have been more murders in the city of Houston so far this year? Well, there have been, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD said there had been 199 murders within city limits through Wednesday, June 10, 2021. Through the same time period in 2020, there had been 148 homicides. That's a 35% increase.

Crime Stoppers of Houston has been studying the issue and claims a major factor in the increase is a result of felony bond reform that allows people charged with felonies back on the streets on personal recognizance bonds. They don't have to pay any money as they await their trial. Some say that when they get back out on the streets, they're committing more crimes, including murders.

"Certain people really do need to be held pretrial, and again, guaranteed a speedy and fair trial. ... We're not seeing that in Harris County. We're not," Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO Rania Mankarious said.

In fact, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, their murder numbers are lower this year than they were a year ago. HCSO said it has worked 45 murders in 2021, seven fewer than last year.

According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, a study showed that in the last 18 months, 119 murder suspects in the city were facing multiple felony charges and were out on PR bonds. There are other factors. Felony suspects were released to the streets due to Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To say that it's purely COVID-related is unfair. To say that it's purely gun-related is unfair. And to completely ignore the effect of felony bond reform is unfair," Mankarious said.

So, what's a solution to this problem? Getting the court systems running efficiently and bond reform could help. Law enforcement officials and victim rights advocates support Senate Bill 21, which is designed to tighten PR and no-cost bonds and also requires a review of a defendant's criminal status before a bond is decided, among other things.