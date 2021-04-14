Houston mother arrested after toddler found wandering near I-45 feeder, Precinct 4 says

Investigators say Juliana Gomez left the 2-year-old girl and two other children alone at a hotel while she had dinner with a friend.

HOUSTON — A Houston mother was arrested Tuesday after her 2-year-old was found walking alone near the I-45 North feeder road.

Juliana Gomez is charged with child endangerment.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to the call and checked nearby hotels south of Spring. They found an open door at the Super 8 and found two sleeping children alone inside.



The 8-year-old boy and his 3-year-old brother said the toddler is their sister, and they didn’t know where their mother was.

Investigators waited at the hotel for the mother to return. They say Gomez admitted she left the three children alone while she had dinner with a friend.

Gomez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.