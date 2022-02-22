Police release photos of suspects in deadly shooting at northwest Houston motel

Surveillance video shows the suspect get out of the victim's car, then shoot him and run over him before escaping in a white U-Haul van, according to HPD.

HOUSTON — Houston police released surveillance photos Tuesday of two suspects wanted in the deadly shooting of a man outside a northwest Houston motel.

Police say the 42-year-old victim, whose name hasn't been released, was also run over by the suspects as they escaped in a white U-Haul van.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Monday at the Red Roof Inn at 12929 Northwest Freeway.

One suspect was wearing a gray Affliction shirt and the other was wearing a black Rolling Stones hoodie and black pants.

The U-Haul has Arizona license plate AL3-4831.

Investigators say the suspects got in the victim's vehicle for a short period of time. When they got out, both had guns and one of them was carrying a bag that the victim tried to get back.

One of them grabbed the bag and threw it into the van while the second suspect struggled with the victim. That's when he was shot and then run over as they sped away.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital but he didn't survive.

Anyone with information on the wanted suspects or vehicle in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

