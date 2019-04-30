HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Houston-area mother was taken into custody on a DWI charge Monday evening after she was allegedly found stopped in a roadway with her child in the car.

Emily Hughes, 25, faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. She was booked into jail on $1,000 bond, according to deputies.

Deputies constables with Harris County Precinct 4 say they found the mother’s car stopped near the intersection of Will Clayton Parkway and Wilson Road.

Deputies approached the vehicle and found Hughes with signs of intoxication, and it was discovered she had her toddler with her in the vehicle.

After a field sobriety test, a warrant was issued for a blood draw and she was arrested.

The child was not hurt and was released to a family member. Child Protective Services was also contacted, according to the constable’s office.

