Man shoots, kills another man who approached his car, opened door in Midtown, police say

This happened shortly after 3 p.m. in a parking garage on Louisiana Street near Elgin.

HOUSTON — A man shot and killed another man who approached and opened his car door in a parking area in Houston's Midtown Saturday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said a knife was found near the man's body, but aren't sure who it belonged to. They said there didn't appear to be a fight between the two.

Officers found the shooter near the scene and took him to police headquarters before releasing him.

HPD said the case will be referred to a grand jury. It's not clear what, if any, charges the shooter could face. They said they have surveillance video of the incident but are not sure if there were any witnesses.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call HPD at 713-308-3600.