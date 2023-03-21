Suspects charged in deaths of 2 Houston men believed to have left the country, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said the suspects are believed to be in Vietnam.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two suspects who are wanted and charged in the shooting deaths of two Houston men are believed to have left the country, according to prosecutors.

During a court hearing Tuesday for Kathy Vu, the woman charged with tampering with evidence in this case, prosecutors said the two suspects charged with capital murder for the deaths of Dana Ryssdal and James Gerald Martin III are possibly in Vietnam.

Those two suspects have been identified as Polie Phan and Jaidan Yu Nguyen.

Harris County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Knecht said Phan and Nguyen killed Ryssdal and Martin over a narcotics dispute.

Police found Ryssdal, 35, shot to death at Martin's home on Jan. 27, though investigators said the actual shooting may have happened the day before.

Ryssdal's truck and Martin were nowhere to be found, but police took Martin's vehicle from his garage and towed it to their impound lot to be processed for evidence. Because police were unaware of Martin's involvement in the case, they said they didn't look inside his vehicle.

On Jan. 30, police said they found Ryssdal's abandoned truck off the roadway on Cullen Boulevard near Yellowstone Boulevard.

It wasn't until Feb. 1 that police were able to secure a search warrant to look through Martin's car, which was still in their impound lot. That's when they said they found his body. He, too, had been shot multiple times.

An investigation led detectives to identify Vu, Phan and Nguyen as suspects in the deaths of Ryssdal and Martin.

*UPDATE*



WANTED: Photos of Polie Phan, 26, and Jaidan Vu Nguyen, 25, now charged with capital murder in this January 26 fatal shooting of two men.



More info: https://t.co/XVT0SuNL00



Tips: Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU for reward up to $5k.



1/2#hounews https://t.co/MTZrmj1ZDH pic.twitter.com/KQnBW1ZPiW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 17, 2023

Vu was charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the shootings. She is currently out of jail on bond, but under her bond conditions, she had to surrender her passport and was placed on an ankle monitor.

Vu reportedly dated one of the murder suspects and is accused of purchasing cleaning items to help get rid of evidence and helping clean up the location where the victims were shot.