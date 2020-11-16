Have you seen him? Houston man wanted for sexually abusing a child

Houston police are looking for 34-year-old Jose Hernandez Varela.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted for sexually abusing a child three years ago.

The alleged abuse happened in Nov. 2017 in the 6400 block of W. Airport Boulevard.

Police said the child made an outcry of sexual abuse and after an investigation, detectives learned 34-year-old Jose Hernandez Varela performed indecent sexual acts on the child.

He has been charged with indecency with a child, but police are unable to find him.

Varela is described as a Hispanic man who is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information that can help police locate Varela is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrests of the suspect in this case.

You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.