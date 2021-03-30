Houston man who trafficked 14-year-old girl for sex sentenced to 25 years in prison

After emotional statements from the victim’s mother and sister, a federal judge sentenced Trevian “Triggah” Thomas to 300 months behind bars.

HOUSTON — A 26-year-old Houston man is going to prison for a long time for sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

Trevian “Triggah” Thomas pleaded guilty in January to sex trafficking a minor and conspiracy to do so, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

After hearing emotional statements from the victim’s mother and sister Tuesday, Senior US District Judge Nancy Atlas sentenced Thomas to 300 months – or 25 years -- behind bars.

Prosecutors also presented letters from the victim and others detailing the emotional, physical and financial impact of what Thomas did.

Evidence showed Thomas “lured an obviously emotionally-injured girl to Houston to engage in prostitution.”

He picked her up in Dallas and brought her here on March 23, 2016.

After pistol whipping the victim when she tried to leave the first day, Thomas moved her between several motels. She was constantly watched by him or others.

Thomas created commercial sex advertisements of the minor and forced her to engage in paid sex acts with multiple adult men over the next five days.

He collected all the money and kept it.

On March 28, 2016, Thomas left the girl alone in a motel room and she was able to escape.

Prosecutors said the victim suffered substantially during the time Thomas held her.

On Tuesday, Judge Atlas also ordered Thomas to serve 15 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term. During that time, he will have to comply with requirements restricting his access to children and the internet and register as a sex offender.